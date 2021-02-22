Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:OXY Stock Is Going Next

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) is 46.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.52 and a high of $43.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OXY stock was last observed hovering at around $25.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.56% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -263.14% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.42, the stock is 10.75% and 21.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.94 million and changing 0.55% at the moment leaves the stock 60.73% off its SMA200. OXY registered -40.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 83.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.47.

The stock witnessed a 10.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 95.69%, and is 1.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.72% over the week and 6.09% over the month.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has around 14400 employees, a market worth around $23.54B and $20.06B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -78.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 198.36% and -41.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.10%).

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is a “Hold”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.59 with sales reaching $4.37B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -122.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -35.70% in year-over-year returns.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Top Institutional Holders

951 institutions hold shares in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), with 2.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.23% while institutional investors hold 68.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 929.30M, and float is at 928.89M with Short Float at 3.09%. Institutions hold 68.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 121.31 million shares valued at $1.21 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.03% of the OXY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 92.87 million shares valued at $929.67 million to account for 9.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Icahn, Carl, C. which holds 88.63 million shares representing 9.52% and valued at over $887.16 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.76% of the shares totaling 53.66 million with a market value of $928.84 million.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KLESSE WILLIAM R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KLESSE WILLIAM R bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $13.43 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Brown Oscar K (Former Senior Vice President) sold a total of 11,839 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $23.97 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35000.0 shares of the OXY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05, Brown Oscar K (Former Senior Vice President) disposed off 52,066 shares at an average price of $19.42 for $1.01 million. The insider now directly holds 46,839 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY).

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apache Corporation (APA) that is trading -36.95% down over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -12.51% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.95% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 32.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.31.