ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

586 institutions hold shares in ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON), with 3.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.96% while institutional investors hold 103.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 411.30M, and float is at 405.56M with Short Float at 7.51%. Institutions hold 102.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 40.85 million shares valued at $1.34 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.93% of the ON Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 36.0 million shares valued at $780.77 million to account for 8.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 28.51 million shares representing 6.93% and valued at over $933.1 million, while Janus Henderson Group PLC holds 5.13% of the shares totaling 21.08 million with a market value of $457.14 million.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) is 27.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.17 and a high of $42.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ON stock was last observed hovering at around $39.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.0% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.26% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -146.29% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.87, the stock is 9.63% and 18.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.36 million and changing 5.02% at the moment leaves the stock 65.94% off its SMA200. ON registered 103.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 93.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.40.

The stock witnessed a 10.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.69%, and is 3.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.41% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has around 31000 employees, a market worth around $16.42B and $5.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 75.85 and Fwd P/E is 21.22. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 412.48% and -1.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ON Semiconductor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.33 with sales reaching $1.46B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.30% in year-over-year returns.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schromm William A., the company’s EVP & Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Schromm William A. sold 104,462 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 13 at a price of $27.96 per share for a total of $2.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.49 million shares.

ON Semiconductor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Rolls Paul E (Exec VP Sales & Marketing) sold a total of 27,818 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $27.93 per share for $0.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the ON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, GUTMANN BERNARD (Exec VP & CFO) disposed off 99,144 shares at an average price of $27.06 for $2.68 million. The insider now directly holds 555,242 shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON).

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) that is trading 14.65% up over the past 12 months. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) is 57.22% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.14% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 31.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.09.