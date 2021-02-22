Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) – The 25.48% Upside Potential Remains

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) is 64.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.53 and a high of $75.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLUG stock was last observed hovering at around $50.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.66% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.49% off the consensus price target high of $88.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -166.14% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.89, the stock is -12.80% and 12.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 34.72 million and changing 11.27% at the moment leaves the stock 160.96% off its SMA200. PLUG registered 914.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 309.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $60.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.81.

The stock witnessed a -10.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 143.21%, and is -12.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.15% over the week and 8.40% over the month.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) has around 835 employees, a market worth around $25.24B and $314.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -31.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 2109.09% and -25.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.00%).

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Plug Power Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $87.32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 38.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.60% in year-over-year returns.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Top Institutional Holders

458 institutions hold shares in Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), with 4.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.01% while institutional investors hold 53.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 534.72M, and float is at 397.64M with Short Float at 10.40%. Institutions hold 52.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 47.16 million shares valued at $1.6 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.05% of the PLUG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 27.18 million shares valued at $364.51 million to account for 5.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. which holds 18.34 million shares representing 3.91% and valued at over $245.98 million, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 1.79% of the shares totaling 8.4 million with a market value of $284.79 million.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Insider Activity

A total of 131 insider transactions have happened at Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 66 and purchases happening 65 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marsh Andrew, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Marsh Andrew sold 573,268 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $65.82 per share for a total of $37.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.75 million shares.

Plug Power Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 13 that MCNAMEE GEORGE C (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 13 and was made at $70.45 per share for $0.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.89 million shares of the PLUG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 12, MCNAMEE GEORGE C (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $62.40 for $0.62 million. The insider now directly holds 889,390 shares of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG).

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) that is trading 3.32% up over the past 12 months. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is 151.86% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -53.64% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 63.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.69.