Positives for Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) as stock gains in recent trading

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) is 101.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $4.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GSM stock was last observed hovering at around $3.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $1.08 for the next 12 months. It is also -164.8% off the consensus price target high of $1.25 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -267.78% lower than the price target low of $0.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.31, the stock is 19.09% and 53.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing 4.42% at the moment leaves the stock 220.75% off its SMA200. GSM registered 227.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 563.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4827 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2543.

The stock witnessed a 45.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 393.96%, and is 9.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.03% over the week and 15.35% over the month.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) has around 3462 employees, a market worth around $536.19M and $1.20B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 845.71% and -26.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.70%).

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ferroglobe PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0., but quarterly earnings will post 7.50% year-over-year.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Top Institutional Holders

50 institutions hold shares in Ferroglobe PLC (GSM), with 97.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 57.79% while institutional investors hold 51.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 169.26M, and float is at 71.41M with Short Float at 1.08%. Institutions hold 21.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 7.74 million shares valued at $5.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.58% of the GSM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC with 5.54 million shares valued at $3.71 million to account for 3.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 3.25 million shares representing 1.92% and valued at over $5.34 million, while Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds 1.81% of the shares totaling 3.06 million with a market value of $2.05 million.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading 34.54% up over the past 12 months. Haynes International Inc. (HAYN) is 4.97% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 35.83% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.58.