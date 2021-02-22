QuantumScape Corporation (QS) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 11.06% Upside

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) is -26.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.74 and a high of $132.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QS stock was last observed hovering at around $64.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.74% off its average median price target of $59.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.06% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -29.71% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $62.26, the stock is 28.22% and -0.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.62 million and changing -2.72% at the moment leaves the stock 78.79% off its SMA200. QS registered a gain of 534.01% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.03.

The stock witnessed a 28.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 261.98%, and is 38.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.52% over the week and 10.45% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 539.22% and -53.09% from its 52-week high.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

QuantumScape Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06.The EPS is expected to grow by 95.20% this year.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Top Institutional Holders

79 institutions hold shares in QuantumScape Corporation (QS), with 165.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 45.59% while institutional investors hold 19.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 270.47M, and float is at 99.53M with Short Float at 8.53%. Institutions hold 10.51% of the Float.