Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

822 institutions hold shares in Royal Caribbean Group (RCL), with 36.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.28% while institutional investors hold 73.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 214.16M, and float is at 187.59M with Short Float at 5.97%. Institutions hold 61.42% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 19.61 million shares valued at $1.27 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.74% of the RCL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 19.16 million shares valued at $1.24 billion to account for 8.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 11.63 million shares representing 5.19% and valued at over $868.97 million, while Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 3.64% of the shares totaling 8.17 million with a market value of $529.05 million.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is 5.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.25 and a high of $112.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RCL stock was last observed hovering at around $75.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.75% off its average median price target of $61.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.13% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -64.31% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $78.87, the stock is 13.12% and 9.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.66 million and changing 4.99% at the moment leaves the stock 26.00% off its SMA200. RCL registered -28.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $71.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $68.48.

The stock witnessed a 8.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.69%, and is 16.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.20% over the week and 4.26% over the month.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) has around 85300 employees, a market worth around $16.85B and $4.69B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -88.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 309.71% and -29.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.10%).

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Royal Caribbean Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$5.2 with sales reaching $35.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -79.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -98.60% in year-over-year returns.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander sold 600,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $63.67 per share for a total of $38.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23.13 million shares.

Royal Caribbean Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that A WILHELMSEN A S (10% Owner) sold a total of 600,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $63.67 per share for $38.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18.1 million shares of the RCL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 24, Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander (Director) disposed off 1,400,000 shares at an average price of $63.36 for $88.71 million. The insider now directly holds 23,734,512 shares of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL).

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading -7.19% down over the past 12 months. Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is -42.14% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.43% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.74.