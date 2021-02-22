Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

1,149 institutions hold shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV), with 1.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.25% while institutional investors hold 76.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 592.00M, and float is at 588.84M with Short Float at 2.84%. Institutions hold 76.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 65.21 million shares valued at $3.04 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.04% of the LUV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 52.3 million shares valued at $1.96 billion to account for 8.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 44.33 million shares representing 7.51% and valued at over $1.66 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.88% of the shares totaling 34.72 million with a market value of $1.62 billion.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is 13.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.47 and a high of $57.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LUV stock was last observed hovering at around $51.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.86% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.75% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -20.02% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.81, the stock is 8.97% and 11.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.33 million and changing 1.66% at the moment leaves the stock 34.31% off its SMA200. LUV registered -7.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.75.

The stock witnessed a 9.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.66%, and is 2.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.48% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) has around 56500 employees, a market worth around $30.69B and $9.05B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.00. Profit margin for the company is -34.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 135.08% and -8.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.70%).

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Southwest Airlines Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.87 with sales reaching $1.98B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -229.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 53.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -53.30% in year-over-year returns.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wells Gregory D, the company’s EVP, Daily Operations. SEC filings show that Wells Gregory D sold 15,166 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $46.80 per share for a total of $0.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42567.0 shares.

Southwest Airlines Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 29 that Watterson Andrew M (EVP & Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 210 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 29 and was made at $32.75 per share for $6878.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31032.0 shares of the LUV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 29, Watterson Andrew M (EVP & Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 6,036 shares at an average price of $32.55 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 31,242 shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV).

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -21.77% down over the past 12 months. Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) is -8.51% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.13% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.33.