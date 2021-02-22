Tengasco Inc. (TGC) on Track to Reach $140.00 in a Year

Tengasco Inc. (AMEX: TGC) is 233.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $6.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TGC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.05% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 97.05% higher than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.13, the stock is 52.37% and 121.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.7 million and changing 14.09% at the moment leaves the stock 292.62% off its SMA200. TGC registered 545.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 369.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2915 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3040.

The stock witnessed a 130.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 307.02%, and is 18.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.46% over the week and 39.81% over the month.

Tengasco Inc. (TGC) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $38.70M and $3.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -60.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 1018.94% and -37.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.60%).

Tengasco Inc. (TGC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tengasco Inc. (TGC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tengasco Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -198.40% this year.

Tengasco Inc. (TGC) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in Tengasco Inc. (TGC), with 211.55k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.98% while institutional investors hold 53.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.68M, and float is at 10.47M with Short Float at 0.21%. Institutions hold 52.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.22 million shares valued at $0.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.04% of the TGC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 74276.0 shares valued at $61084.0 to account for 0.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 47328.0 shares representing 0.44% and valued at over $38922.0, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 0.23% of the shares totaling 25000.0 with a market value of $20560.0.

Tengasco Inc. (TGC) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Tengasco Inc. (TGC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.

Tengasco Inc. (TGC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) that is trading -21.53% down over the past 12 months. Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is 146.82% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -632.76% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.01.