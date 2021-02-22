These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) is -3.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $33.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BTBT stock was last observed hovering at around $21.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.64%.

Currently trading at $21.06, the stock is 2.16% and 29.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.67 million and changing -2.95% at the moment leaves the stock 222.22% off its SMA200. BTBT registered 4380.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 451.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.98.

The stock witnessed a 25.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 252.76%, and is -13.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.86% over the week and 17.46% over the month.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) has around 63 employees, a market worth around $1.04B and $13.17M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 7421.43% and -36.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-272.60%).

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -161.80% this year.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT), with 10.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.33% while institutional investors hold 0.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.30M, and float is at 36.84M with Short Float at 2.80%. Institutions hold 0.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with over 0.24 million shares valued at $5.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.56% of the BTBT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Advisor Group, Inc. with 3100.0 shares valued at $67921.0 to account for 0.02% of the shares outstanding.