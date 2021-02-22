These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for InspireMD Inc. (NSPR)

InspireMD Inc. (AMEX: NSPR) is 249.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $1.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NSPR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -19.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -19.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.19, the stock is 30.47% and 88.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.91 million and changing 13.33% at the moment leaves the stock 135.02% off its SMA200. NSPR registered 1.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 168.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8015 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4718.

The stock witnessed a 67.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 244.03%, and is -9.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.00% over the week and 17.88% over the month.

InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) has around 48 employees, a market worth around $116.80M and $3.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 321.99% and -19.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-182.20%).

InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

InspireMD Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $1.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.60% in year-over-year returns.

InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in InspireMD Inc. (NSPR), with 4.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.03% while institutional investors hold 3.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 111.19M, and float is at 35.86M with Short Float at 7.16%. Institutions hold 2.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.24 million shares valued at $0.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.73% of the NSPR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Sabby Management, LLC with 0.24 million shares valued at $77389.0 to account for 0.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wedbush Securities Inc which holds 0.23 million shares representing 0.32% and valued at over $73140.0, while Virtu Financial LLC holds 0.12% of the shares totaling 83140.0 with a market value of $26380.0.

InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kester Thomas J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kester Thomas J bought 120,960 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $0.62 per share for a total of $74995.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

InspireMD Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that Slosman Marvin (CEO and President) bought a total of 40,320 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $0.62 per share for $24998.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.45 million shares of the NSPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, BERMAN MICHAEL (Director) acquired 80,640 shares at an average price of $0.62 for $49997.0. The insider now directly holds 241,275 shares of InspireMD Inc. (NSPR).