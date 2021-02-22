Three Notable Stocks Today: TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ)

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) shares are -9.11% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.49% or $1.15 higher in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +6.70% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 59.68% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -3.13% and -5.78% over the month.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Analyst Recommendations

On August 11, 2020, H.C. Wainwright recommended the TGTX stock is a Buy, while earlier, JP Morgan had Initiated the stock as an Overweight on September 01, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the TGTX stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $47.28 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $76.00. The forecasts give the TG Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $95.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $65.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 50.23% or 27.26%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -78.00% in the current quarter to -$0.58, down from the -$0.44 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.28, down -1.30% from -$1.96 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.67 and -$0.32. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$2.03 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 9 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 14 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 1,951,029 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,709,466. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 20,000 and 875,632 in purchases and sales respectively.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., a 10% Owner at the company, sold 158,589 shares worth $4.09 million at $25.81 per share on Sep 09. The Director had earlier sold another 30,000 TGTX shares valued at $1.2 million on Dec 10. The shares were sold at $40.05 per share.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) declined -17.95% and closed at $4.80 in the last trading session. It has outstanding shares of 89,468,405 with a total market cap of $429,448,344 and its year-to-date (YTD) performance remained in a bullish zone as reported the gain of 269.23%.

Anthony L.G., PLLC, a well-established SEC legal firm, recently assisted Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) with the FORM-10 process to become fully reporting, uplift, and assist with all SEC legal issues. The two companies entered into this agreement shortly after the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Mulch Manufacturing expanded its 2021 mulch contracts with Circle K convenience stores, a branch of Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. (ANCUF).

The Company recently completed and posted the audit of its latest fiscal years ending December 2018 and 2019. Its third quarter ended September 30, 2020, and is now ready to proceed with its FORM-10 requirements, assisted by Anthony L.G. PLLC, an outstanding firm highly referred by the Company.

The Anthony L.G. PLLC is a full-service law firm specializing in corporate, securities, and business transactional law. All aspects of corporate legal needs are handled by a team of experienced corporate attorneys, whether it is completing an initial public offering, follow-on offering, merger or acquisition, or general business contracts and ongoing corporate maintenance. It is the premier law firm for corporate and transactional law in the financial services industry.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ), on the other hand, is trading around $16.91 with a market cap of $3.12B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.70% with a share float percentage of 50.12M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 0.37 million shares worth more than $4.76 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 1.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AllianceBernstein, L.P., with the investment firm holding over 87074.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.12 million and represent 0.32% of shares outstanding.