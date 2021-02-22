Which Institutions Own Shares In Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI)?

55 institutions hold shares in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI), with 2.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.25% while institutional investors hold 50.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 60.51M, and float is at 53.06M with Short Float at 1.33%. Institutions hold 48.98% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BVF Inc. with over 17.43 million shares valued at $20.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 27.14% of the INFI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Opaleye Management Inc. with 3.17 million shares valued at $3.71 million to account for 4.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.31 million shares representing 3.60% and valued at over $2.71 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 3.45% of the shares totaling 2.22 million with a market value of $4.7 million.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) is 77.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.60 and a high of $5.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INFI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.58% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -88.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.77, the stock is -3.64% and 25.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.4 million and changing -1.57% at the moment leaves the stock 135.56% off its SMA200. INFI registered 169.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 201.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4770 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9399.

The stock witnessed a -7.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 116.67%, and is -15.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.38% over the week and 13.44% over the month.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) has around 25 employees, a market worth around $322.30M and $1.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 528.33% and -36.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-592.30%).

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $280k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -306.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -50.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.80% in year-over-year returns.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BVF PARTNERS L P/IL sold 5,848,520 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 22 at a price of $4.14 per share for a total of $24.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.69 million shares.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is trading 11.44% up over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -7.01% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.83% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.38.