Who are the Institutional Holders in eMagin Corporation (EMAN)?

38 institutions hold shares in eMagin Corporation (EMAN), with 3.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.14% while institutional investors hold 26.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.50M, and float is at 58.60M with Short Float at 0.86%. Institutions hold 25.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 2.81 million shares valued at $3.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.16% of the EMAN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.96 million shares valued at $2.49 million to account for 2.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are EAM Investors, LLC which holds 0.51 million shares representing 0.75% and valued at over $0.65 million, while Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 0.49% of the shares totaling 0.33 million with a market value of $0.54 million.

eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) is 160.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $5.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EMAN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -115.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -115.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.30, the stock is 35.93% and 87.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.39 million and changing 9.97% at the moment leaves the stock 213.08% off its SMA200. EMAN registered 910.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 163.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8327 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6831.

The stock witnessed a 54.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 287.39%, and is 16.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.13% over the week and 14.41% over the month.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) has around 96 employees, a market worth around $263.89M and $29.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 2971.43% and -17.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.00%).

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for eMagin Corporation (EMAN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

eMagin Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $7.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.30% in year-over-year returns.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at eMagin Corporation (EMAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GINOLA LTD, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GINOLA LTD sold 5,353 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $5.20 per share for a total of $27842.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.74 million shares.

eMagin Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 30,605 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $5.20 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.74 million shares of the EMAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 304,300 shares at an average price of $4.40 for $1.34 million. The insider now directly holds 774,504 shares of eMagin Corporation (EMAN).

eMagin Corporation (EMAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) that is 13.71% higher over the past 12 months. Kopin Corporation (KOPN) is 2894.69% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -87.82% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.23.