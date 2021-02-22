Who is the Top Investor In Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL)?

71 institutions hold shares in Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL), with 3.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.03% while institutional investors hold 23.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 353.77M, and float is at 351.03M with Short Float at 0.71%. Institutions hold 23.16% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 21.32 million shares valued at $18.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.01% of the GPL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Ruffer LLP with 12.25 million shares valued at $10.44 million to account for 3.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. which holds 7.02 million shares representing 1.98% and valued at over $5.98 million, while Franklin Resources, Inc. holds 1.92% of the shares totaling 6.81 million with a market value of $5.81 million.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX: GPL) is 14.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $1.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GPL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $1.48 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.2% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 30.71% higher than the price target low of $1.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.97, the stock is 9.08% and 12.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.86 million and changing -2.22% at the moment leaves the stock 25.67% off its SMA200. GPL registered 63.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8824 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8841.

The stock witnessed a 17.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.85%, and is -9.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.65% over the week and 7.84% over the month.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) has around 821 employees, a market worth around $349.80M and $257.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.37. Profit margin for the company is -32.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 330.78% and -16.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.30%).

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Great Panther Mining Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $16.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -458.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 33.00% in year-over-year returns.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) that is trading 36.10% up over the past 12 months. First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is 79.94% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.65% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.01.