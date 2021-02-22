Who is the Top Investor In Pinterest Inc. (PINS)?

763 institutions hold shares in Pinterest Inc. (PINS), with 3.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.59% while institutional investors hold 72.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 618.37M, and float is at 529.34M with Short Float at 3.71%. Institutions hold 72.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 40.44 million shares valued at $1.68 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.60% of the PINS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 27.77 million shares valued at $1.83 billion to account for 5.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Flossbach von Storch AG which holds 17.03 million shares representing 3.20% and valued at over $1.12 billion, while Melvin Capital Management LP holds 2.26% of the shares totaling 12.02 million with a market value of $499.04 million.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) is 30.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.10 and a high of $89.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PINS stock was last observed hovering at around $85.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $94.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.09% off the consensus price target high of $107.50 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -99.77% lower than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.90, the stock is 11.18% and 17.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.06 million and changing -0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 87.87% off its SMA200. PINS registered 264.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 148.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $75.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $56.90.

The stock witnessed a 18.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.60%, and is -1.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.92% over the week and 5.34% over the month.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has around 2545 employees, a market worth around $54.05B and $1.69B in sales. Fwd P/E is 68.89. Profit margin for the company is -7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 750.50% and -4.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.40%).

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pinterest Inc. (PINS) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pinterest Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $470.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 47.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 73.10% in year-over-year returns.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Insider Activity

A total of 333 insider transactions have happened at Pinterest Inc. (PINS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 246 and purchases happening 87 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Levine Jeremy S., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Levine Jeremy S. sold 15,987 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $85.43 per share for a total of $1.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Pinterest Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that JORDAN JEFFREY D (Director) sold a total of 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $86.66 per share for $1.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the PINS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Sharp Evan (Co-Founder & Chief Design & Cr) disposed off 69,198 shares at an average price of $85.97 for $5.95 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Pinterest Inc. (PINS).