Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) Volatility At 15.24%, Should You Add A Position?

6 institutions hold shares in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX), with institutional investors hold 2.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.30M, and float is at 16.29M with Short Float at 0.05%. Institutions hold 2.73% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.41 million shares valued at $1.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.35% of the HX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 5987.0 shares valued at $8860.0 to account for 0.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS Group AG which holds 1704.0 shares representing 0.01% and valued at over $2521.0, while Penserra Capital Management LLC holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 916.0 with a market value of $1355.0.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) is 14.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.76 and a high of $7.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.44% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are 68.44% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.84, the stock is 9.85% and 13.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing 5.97% at the moment leaves the stock 26.57% off its SMA200. HX registered 91.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5168 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.2327.

The stock witnessed a 11.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.48%, and is 2.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.24% over the week and 11.15% over the month.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) has around 182 employees, a market worth around $43.59M and $3.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 271.53% and -61.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-106.90%).

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) Analyst Forecasts

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $7.18M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post -42.30% year-over-year.