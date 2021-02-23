3 Stocks to Watch: Boise Cascade Company (BCC), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK)

Boise Cascade Company (NYSE: BCC) shares are 8.91% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.44% or -$4.91 lower in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.66% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 18.13% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -0.17% and -0.25% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 30, 2020, The Benchmark Company recommended the BCC stock as a Buy, while earlier, The Benchmark Company had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on November 03, 2020. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the BCC stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommends buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $47.15 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $52.00. The forecasts give the Boise Cascade Company stock a price target range of $54.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $53.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 12.69% or 11.04%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -38.90% in the current quarter to $0.85, up from the $0.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.61, down -3.80% from $4.44 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.93 and $1.51. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.67 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 88,411 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 129,679. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 1,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

CARLILE THOMAS E, a Director at the company, sold 16,061 shares worth $0.78 million at $48.43 per share on Aug 28. The EVP, Wood Products had earlier sold another 1,000 BCC shares valued at $44483.0 on Dec 07. The shares were sold at $44.48 per share. CARLILE THOMAS E (Director) sold 2,671 shares at $48.08 per share on Aug 19 for a total of $0.13 million while STOKES NICK, (EVP, BMD) sold 8,947 shares on Aug 17 for $0.43 million with each share fetching $47.68.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) declined 3.9% to $4.80 in today’s trading session. The share price scored the day-high of $5.00 and the day low of $4.50. The stock is trading with a positive year-to-date (YTD) performance of 269.62%. The company has a total market cap of $447,342,025.

Sustainability Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) is pleased to announce the Company achieved another successful quarter, with revenues totaling $24.5 million for the first nine months of 2020. SGTM recorded $5,907,155 in revenue, $422,133 in gross profits, as well as $36,140,923 in total assets for the three months ending September 30, 2020, and sitting on a strong $5,936,798 in cash and liquid investments. Revenue of $24,544,820 and a gross profit of $5,503,905 is reported for the nine months ending September 30, 2020, at SGTM.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK), on the other hand, is trading around $17.14 with a market cap of $3.52B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.34 and spell out a less modest performance – a -4.9% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.73 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CWK’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -0.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $332.9 million. This represented 82.77% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $1.93 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.17 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.05 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Dec 2020, the total assets figure advanced to $7.13 billion from $7.08 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$222.5 million, significantly lower than the -$100.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$249.4 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 1 time at Cushman & Wakefield plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 time and accounting for 13,866 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 48.65M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 21.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.90% with a share float percentage of 125.27M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cushman & Wakefield plc having a total of 177 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. with over 47.71 million shares worth more than $707.54 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. held 21.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 22.16 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $328.68 million and represent 10.00% of shares outstanding.