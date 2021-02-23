3 Stocks to Watch: Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD)

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) shares are 14.00% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.99% or -$0.99 lower in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +18.70% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 24.81% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -2.31% and 2.51% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 17, 2020, Berenberg recommended the HALO stock as a Buy, while earlier, The Benchmark Company had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on January 21, 2021. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the HALO stock is a “Moderate Buy. 1 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $48.69 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $45.82. The forecasts give the Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $65.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $17.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 25.09% or -186.41%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 31.60% in the current quarter to $0.53, up from the -$0.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.93, up 35.40% from -$0.5 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.29 and $0.34. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.7 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 23 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 37 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 386,296 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 480,678. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 224,980 and 312,574 in purchases and sales respectively.

Torley Helen, a President, and CEO of the company sold 50,000 shares worth $2.39 million at $47.84 per share on Feb 01. The Director had earlier sold another 5,000 HALO shares valued at $0.24 million on Feb 01. The shares were sold at $48.12 per share. Kelley Kenneth J (Director) sold 5,000 shares at $42.91 per share on Jan 04 for a total of $0.21 million while LaBarre Michael J., (SVP, Chief Technical Officer) sold 12,000 shares on Dec 21 for $0.51 million with each share fetching $42.58.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) gained 4.17% to close at $5.00. The share price scored the day-high of $5.60 and the day low of $4.81. The stock is trading with a positive year-to-date (YTD) performance of 284.62%. The company has a total market cap of $447,342,025.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) has recently engaged Anthony L.G. PLLC to assist with SEC reporting requirements and assist with all SEC legal matters.

To assess areas, manufacture, distribute, and recover efficiently, SGTM currently has two wholly-owned subsidiary companies:

National Storm Recovery, LLC

National Storm Recovery, LLC, is a company with specialized expertise in removing hazardous trees, debris hauling, and debris management. Management of the company evaluates and strategizes storms through the deployment of its mobile command centers at strategic locations, in coordination with its national partners, which include government agencies, prime contractors, and subcontractors.

Over the last 40 years, Central Florida Arborcare has perfected its technique for properly removing trees and providing tree care and services. CFA’s services range from tree removal, stump grinding, tree care, to grapple hauling, to storm recovery, all designed to keep properties safe and businesses operating as usual.

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc.

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc., which is vertically integrated, receiving a significant volume of wood fibers recovered from Central Florida Arborcare through Central Florida Arbor Care, has a complete product line and a distribution system to serve potential customers.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD), on the other hand, is trading around $265.48 with a market cap of $58.47B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $300.86 and spell out a more modest performance – an 11.76% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $9.08 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

APD’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 24.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $204.1 million. This represented 91.41% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $2.38 billion.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Mar 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $26.09 billion from $25.17 billion over the previous quarter. Short-term investments amounted to $412.0 million while total current assets were at $8.81 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $774.7 million, significantly higher than the $667.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $110.5 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 27 times at Air Products and Chemicals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 124,180 shares. Insider sales totaled 22,351 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 624k shares after the latest sales, with 24.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.30% with a share float percentage of 220.45M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Air Products and Chemicals Inc. having a total of 1,744 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.1 million shares worth more than $5.22 billion. As of Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 16.16 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.42 billion and represent 7.30% of shares outstanding.