Agora Inc. (API) on Track to Reach $50.00 in a Year

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) is 99.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.60 and a high of $114.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The API stock was last observed hovering at around $98.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -19.13% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -21.5% off the consensus price target high of $64.98 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -87.98% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $78.95, the stock is -2.94% and 36.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.6 million and changing -19.50% at the moment leaves the stock 63.25% off its SMA200. API registered a loss of 69.75% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $65.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.69.

The stock witnessed a 72.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 124.74%, and is -25.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.01% over the week and 13.05% over the month.

Agora Inc. (API) has around 498 employees, a market worth around $7.39B and $86.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 134.97% and -31.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Agora Inc. (API) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agora Inc. (API) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Agora Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $35.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.70% year-over-year.

Agora Inc. (API) Top Institutional Holders

94 institutions hold shares in Agora Inc. (API), with institutional investors hold 19.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 99.23M, and float is at 17.50M with Short Float at 27.44%. Institutions hold 19.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC with over 2.0 million shares valued at $85.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.42% of the API Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.59 million shares valued at $62.76 million to account for 9.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 1.48 million shares representing 8.46% and valued at over $63.61 million, while Discovery Value Fund holds 8.25% of the shares totaling 1.44 million with a market value of $57.13 million.