Are we looking at the next big move in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR)?

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) is 109.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.29 and a high of $8.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KRKR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.85% off its average median price target of $39.49 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.19% off the consensus price target high of $39.49 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 85.19% higher than the price target low of $39.49 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $5.85, the stock is 30.35% and 56.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.35 million and changing 17.00% at the moment leaves the stock 63.09% off its SMA200. KRKR registered 2.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 62.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.29.

The stock witnessed a 12.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 89.32%, and is 18.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.14% over the week and 17.24% over the month.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) has around 525 employees, a market worth around $219.73M and $90.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 65.00. Profit margin for the company is -15.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 155.46% and -31.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.90%).

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

36Kr Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $22.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -955.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -35.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -52.50% in year-over-year returns.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) Top Institutional Holders

2 institutions hold shares in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR), with 164.81k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.40% while institutional investors hold 0.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.80M, and float is at 33.52M with Short Float at 0.03%. Institutions hold 0.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Citadel Advisors LLC with over 10834.0 shares valued at $30226.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.03% of the KRKR Shares outstanding.