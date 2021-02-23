Are we looking at the next big move in LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB)?

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) is 68.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.58 and a high of $5.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LITB stock was last observed hovering at around $4.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -42.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -42.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.27, the stock is 21.65% and 48.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing -7.38% at the moment leaves the stock 107.62% off its SMA200. LITB registered 337.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 62.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0718 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5632.

The stock witnessed a 67.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.84%, and is -6.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.77% over the week and 13.49% over the month.

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) has around 953 employees, a market worth around $465.90M and $340.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.57. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 633.68% and -24.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.60%).

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $78.49M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 101.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.60% in year-over-year returns.

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB), with 8.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.08% while institutional investors hold 10.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 110.30M, and float is at 107.26M with Short Float at 0.18%. Institutions hold 9.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates, LP with over 6.46 million shares valued at $16.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.49% of the LITB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with 2.54 million shares valued at $6.45 million to account for 6.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.55 million shares representing 3.95% and valued at over $3.93 million, while Marshall Wace LLP holds 2.27% of the shares totaling 0.89 million with a market value of $2.26 million.

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JD.com Inc. (JD) that is trading 141.61% up over the past 12 months. Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is 172.85% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -29.37% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.4.