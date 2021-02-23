Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) on Track to Reach $300.00 in a Year

Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) is 57.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $22.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CARV stock was last observed hovering at around $10.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $300.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.58% off the consensus price target high of $300.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 96.58% higher than the price target low of $300.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.25, the stock is 17.12% and 34.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.24 million and changing -1.54% at the moment leaves the stock 65.08% off its SMA200. CARV registered 300.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 60.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.99.

The stock witnessed a 38.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.01%, and is 19.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.34% over the week and 11.39% over the month.

Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) has around 104 employees, a market worth around $28.60M and $20.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -23.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 720.00% and -55.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (420.40%).

Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Carver Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.70% this year.

Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV), with 2.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 79.23% while institutional investors hold 53.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.98M, and float is at 0.50M with Short Float at 22.73%. Institutions hold 11.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Quinn Opportunity Partners, LLC with over 0.18 million shares valued at $1.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.71% of the CARV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank of America Corporation with 0.15 million shares valued at $0.96 million to account for 4.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.15 million shares representing 4.78% and valued at over $0.95 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.14% of the shares totaling 35024.0 with a market value of $0.23 million.

Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jones Lewis P. III, the company’s Chairperson of the Board. SEC filings show that Jones Lewis P. III sold 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $7.17 per share for a total of $1434.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500.0 shares.

Carver Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Jones Lewis P. III (Chairperson of the Board) sold a total of 300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $7.19 per share for $2157.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 700.0 shares of the CARV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 10, Torres Isaac (SVP and GC) disposed off 1,100 shares at an average price of $6.41 for $7051.0. The insider now directly holds 10,900 shares of Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV).

Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV): Who are the competitors?

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) is 4.81% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 58.98% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 46710.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.18.