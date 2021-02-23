Check out this: Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) could be on the verge of a big rally

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) is 33.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $121.50 and a high of $219.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABNB stock was last observed hovering at around $201.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.73% off its average median price target of $158.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.61% off the consensus price target high of $240.00 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are -62.78% lower than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $195.34, the stock is -0.16% and 14.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.66 million and changing -2.85% at the moment leaves the stock 14.30% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $181.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $170.91.

The stock witnessed a 8.28% in the last 1 month, and is -8.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.80% over the week and 6.85% over the month.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has around 5465 employees, a market worth around $115.65B and $3.63B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.77% and -11.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (95.80%).

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is a “Hold”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 20 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Airbnb Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$9.17 with sales reaching $740.19M over the same period..

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Airbnb Inc. (ABNB), with 2.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.76% while institutional investors hold 4.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 592.07M, and float is at 94.58M with Short Float at 10.03%. Institutions hold 4.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 5.77 million shares valued at $846.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.83% of the ABNB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.47 million shares valued at $215.83 million to account for 1.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FIL LTD which holds 0.84 million shares representing 0.85% and valued at over $122.81 million, while Jennison Associates LLC holds 0.52% of the shares totaling 0.52 million with a market value of $75.68 million.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 9 times.