ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) Is Up 100.21% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) is 100.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.50 and a high of $8.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CDXC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.3% off its average median price target of $8.25 for the next 12 months. It is also -6.78% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -37.29% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.61, the stock is 71.47% and 85.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.18 million and changing 15.64% at the moment leaves the stock 96.81% off its SMA200. CDXC registered 139.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 79.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.92.

The stock witnessed a 100.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 94.93%, and is 77.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.01% over the week and 8.46% over the month.

ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) has around 110 employees, a market worth around $537.30M and $56.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -39.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 284.40% and 11.74% from its 52-week high.

ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ChromaDex Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $15.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.40% in year-over-year returns.

ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) Top Institutional Holders

107 institutions hold shares in ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC), with 23.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 37.96% while institutional investors hold 40.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 61.70M, and float is at 38.34M with Short Float at 6.28%. Institutions hold 25.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.9 million shares valued at $13.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.69% of the CDXC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.44 million shares valued at $11.71 million to account for 3.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ICONIQ Capital, LLC which holds 1.71 million shares representing 2.76% and valued at over $8.2 million, while Tieton Capital Management, LLC holds 1.87% of the shares totaling 1.15 million with a market value of $5.53 million.

ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jaksch Frank L Jr, the company’s EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD. SEC filings show that Jaksch Frank L Jr sold 37,829 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $5.19 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

ChromaDex Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 06 that FARR KEVIN M (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 06 and was made at $4.43 per share for $22150.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41625.0 shares of the CDXC stock.

ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) that is trading 69.62% up over the past 12 months. Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) is 4.36% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.47% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.33.