Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

828 institutions hold shares in Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK), with 813.42k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.15% while institutional investors hold 96.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 538.69M, and float is at 537.03M with Short Float at 1.40%. Institutions hold 96.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 83.88 million shares valued at $2.54 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.57% of the PEAK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Cohen & Steers Inc. with 56.78 million shares valued at $1.72 billion to account for 10.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 56.3 million shares representing 10.45% and valued at over $1.7 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 5.86% of the shares totaling 31.59 million with a market value of $954.99 million.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) is -0.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.63 and a high of $37.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PEAK stock was last observed hovering at around $29.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.77% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -20.72% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.18, the stock is -0.30% and 1.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.27 million and changing 1.34% at the moment leaves the stock 7.59% off its SMA200. PEAK registered -18.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.88.

The stock witnessed a 0.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.56%, and is -2.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) has around 217 employees, a market worth around $16.50B and $1.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 111.37 and Fwd P/E is 85.50. Profit margin for the company is 25.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.00% and -19.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $543.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 34.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.10% in year-over-year returns.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GARVEY CHRISTINE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GARVEY CHRISTINE sold 1,340 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $30.81 per share for a total of $41285.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25981.0 shares.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Lewis Sara Grootwassink (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $32.13 per share for $96377.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3000.0 shares of the PEAK stock.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -19.77% down over the past 12 months. Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is -14.99% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.6% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.46.