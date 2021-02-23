Here are the top Institutional holders of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) shares

183 institutions hold shares in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT), with 4.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.43% while institutional investors hold 86.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.94M, and float is at 21.45M with Short Float at 13.43%. Institutions hold 70.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 2.5 million shares valued at $107.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.19% of the ARCT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.78 million shares valued at $77.3 million to account for 7.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Healthcor Management LP which holds 1.59 million shares representing 6.51% and valued at over $68.4 million, while State Street Corporation holds 6.37% of the shares totaling 1.56 million with a market value of $66.93 million.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) is 37.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.51 and a high of $129.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARCT stock was last observed hovering at around $66.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.39% off its average median price target of $91.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.8% off the consensus price target high of $152.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -32.42% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.59, the stock is -20.07% and -23.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -11.03% at the moment leaves the stock 4.08% off its SMA200. ARCT registered 299.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $69.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $62.30.

The stock witnessed a -6.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.77%, and is -18.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.71% over the week and 9.02% over the month.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) has around 88 employees, a market worth around $1.51B and $10.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 600.24% and -54.06% from its 52-week high.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.88 with sales reaching $2.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -53.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.50% in year-over-year returns.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chivukula Pad, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer & COO. SEC filings show that Chivukula Pad sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $75.31 per share for a total of $0.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.67 million shares.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Chivukula Pad (Chief Scientific Officer & COO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $46.40 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.68 million shares of the ARCT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (Director) disposed off 357,745 shares at an average price of $94.97 for $33.98 million. The insider now directly holds 2,200,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT).