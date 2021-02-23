Here are the top Institutional holders of Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) shares

46 institutions hold shares in Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX), with 23.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.00% while institutional investors hold 32.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 85.75M, and float is at 65.17M with Short Float at 1.19%. Institutions hold 23.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kopernik Global Investors, LLC with over 6.33 million shares valued at $12.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.94% of the DSX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with 3.18 million shares valued at $6.14 million to account for 3.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.68 million shares representing 1.84% and valued at over $3.24 million, while Lesa Sroufe & Co. holds 0.96% of the shares totaling 0.88 million with a market value of $1.69 million.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) is 56.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $3.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DSX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -34.22% lower than the price target low of $2.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.02, the stock is 10.52% and 30.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing -3.21% at the moment leaves the stock 76.37% off its SMA200. DSX registered 13.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 112.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5424 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7907.

The stock witnessed a 24.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 81.93%, and is -16.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.25% over the week and 9.48% over the month.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) has around 1025 employees, a market worth around $258.33M and $178.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -82.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 141.60% and -20.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Diana Shipping Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $38.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -265.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.20% in year-over-year returns.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) that is trading 32.06% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.97% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.26.