Here are the top Institutional holders of Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) shares

42 institutions hold shares in Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK), with 6.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.41% while institutional investors hold 29.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.70M, and float is at 17.97M with Short Float at 4.65%. Institutions hold 21.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.47 million shares valued at $5.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.94% of the FTEK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Grace & White Inc /ny with 0.97 million shares valued at $3.76 million to account for 3.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.79 million shares representing 3.18% and valued at over $3.05 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.07% of the shares totaling 0.51 million with a market value of $1.99 million.

Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) is 4.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $7.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FTEK stock was last observed hovering at around $4.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $1.75 for the next 12 months. It is also -130.86% off the consensus price target high of $1.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -130.86% lower than the price target low of $1.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.04, the stock is -21.35% and -16.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -3.81% at the moment leaves the stock 99.89% off its SMA200. FTEK registered 365.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 372.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.2188 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5736.

The stock witnessed a -28.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 304.00%, and is -13.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.14% over the week and 9.20% over the month.

Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) has around 82 employees, a market worth around $98.58M and $21.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 1246.67% and -42.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.50%).

Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fuel Tech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $6.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -23.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 40.30% in year-over-year returns.

Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BAILEY BETTYE J, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BAILEY BETTYE J sold 42,711 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 31 at a price of $4.01 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.24 million shares.

Fuel Tech Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that ZEITLER DENNIS L (Director) sold a total of 71,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $4.92 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62627.0 shares of the FTEK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, ARNONE VINCENT J (President & CEO) disposed off 75,000 shares at an average price of $5.01 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 309,755 shares of Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK).

Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Entegris Inc. (ENTG) that is trading 83.05% up over the past 12 months. CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) is 4.53% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.5% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.67 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.4.