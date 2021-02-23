Here are the top Institutional holders of Teradata Corporation (TDC) shares

416 institutions hold shares in Teradata Corporation (TDC), with 2.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.87% while institutional investors hold 107.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 109.10M, and float is at 107.02M with Short Float at 15.49%. Institutions hold 105.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is First Eagle Investment Management, LLC with over 13.63 million shares valued at $306.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.47% of the TDC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 13.13 million shares valued at $298.13 million to account for 12.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 11.92 million shares representing 10.90% and valued at over $270.52 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 9.76% of the shares totaling 10.67 million with a market value of $239.7 million.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) is 101.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.62 and a high of $59.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TDC stock was last observed hovering at around $46.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.41% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.47% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -88.21% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.17, the stock is 21.46% and 56.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing -3.03% at the moment leaves the stock 92.94% off its SMA200. TDC registered 97.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 84.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.64.

The stock witnessed a 73.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 113.07%, and is -8.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.15% over the week and 10.53% over the month.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) has around 8535 employees, a market worth around $5.02B and $1.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.31 and Fwd P/E is 23.74. Profit margin for the company is 6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 156.36% and -24.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.30%).

Teradata Corporation (TDC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teradata Corporation (TDC) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teradata Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.38 with sales reaching $448.84M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -188.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.40% in year-over-year returns.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Teradata Corporation (TDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KEPLER DAVID E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KEPLER DAVID E sold 42,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $46.76 per share for a total of $2.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58806.0 shares.

Teradata Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that MCMILLAN STEPHEN (President and CEO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $30.69 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the TDC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 26, MCMILLAN STEPHEN (President and CEO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $27.03 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 292,243 shares of Teradata Corporation (TDC).

Teradata Corporation (TDC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 25.31% up over the past 12 months. MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is 484.19% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -23.22% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 20.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.98.