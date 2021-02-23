Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU)

44 institutions hold shares in Lufax Holding Ltd (LU), with institutional investors hold 1.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.44B, and float is at 840.97M with Short Float at 2.94%. Institutions hold 1.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 31.77 million shares valued at $451.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.29% of the LU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 26.47 million shares valued at $375.88 million to account for 1.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 17.04 million shares representing 0.69% and valued at over $242.01 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.32% of the shares totaling 7.81 million with a market value of $110.9 million.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) is 8.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.56 and a high of $20.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LU stock was last observed hovering at around $16.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.91% off its average median price target of $117.82 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.95% off the consensus price target high of $138.96 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 78.65% higher than the price target low of $71.89 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.35, the stock is -7.48% and 0.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.83 million and changing -5.60% at the moment leaves the stock 0.37% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.29.

The stock witnessed a -3.34% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.23%, and is -9.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.99% over the week and 6.30% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 12.83. Distance from 52-week low is 32.79% and -23.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.00%).

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lufax Holding Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $2.25B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.00% year-over-year.