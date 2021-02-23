Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) on Track to Reach $10.00 in a Year

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) is -2.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.56 and a high of $7.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HOTH stock was last observed hovering at around $2.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.0% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 77.0% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.30, the stock is -3.38% and 8.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing -9.45% at the moment leaves the stock -2.20% off its SMA200. HOTH registered -49.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3152 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0835.

The stock witnessed a 2.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.94%, and is -6.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.76% over the week and 10.75% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 47.44% and -67.14% from its 52-week high.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1.The EPS is expected to shrink by -69.50% this year.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH), with 5.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 37.89% while institutional investors hold 2.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.44M, and float is at 6.70M with Short Float at 6.88%. Institutions hold 1.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.16 million shares valued at $0.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.17% of the HOTH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 49687.0 shares valued at $0.12 million to account for 0.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Two Sigma Advisers, LP which holds 39700.0 shares representing 0.30% and valued at over $94089.0, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 0.25% of the shares totaling 33593.0 with a market value of $79615.0.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hayes Anthony, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Hayes Anthony sold 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $1.25 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.13 million shares.