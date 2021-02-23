HUSA Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Now

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) is 48.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.86 and a high of $6.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HUSA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $137.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.11% off the consensus price target high of $137.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.11% higher than the price target low of $137.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.60, the stock is 2.71% and 24.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing 1.17% at the moment leaves the stock 52.25% off its SMA200. HUSA registered 32.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 76.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2858 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6985.

The stock witnessed a 33.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 69.93%, and is -5.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.99% over the week and 18.45% over the month.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) has around 2 employees, a market worth around $18.30M and $0.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 203.03% and -59.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.50%).

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Houston American Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -904.30% this year.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA), with 838.09k shares held by insiders accounting for 12.01% while institutional investors hold 11.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.97M, and float is at 6.16M with Short Float at 7.02%. Institutions hold 10.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Citadel Advisors LLC with over 0.43 million shares valued at $0.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.16% of the HUSA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Virtu Financial LLC with 70365.0 shares valued at $0.14 million to account for 1.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 65177.0 shares representing 0.93% and valued at over $0.11 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.45% of the shares totaling 31282.0 with a market value of $60687.0.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHOONOVER JAMES A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SCHOONOVER JAMES A sold 16,715 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 26 at a price of $2.63 per share for a total of $43960.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apache Corporation (APA) that is trading -32.82% down over the past 12 months. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is -37.16% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.89% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.17.