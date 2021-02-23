Investors Bancorp Inc. (ISBC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

320 institutions hold shares in Investors Bancorp Inc. (ISBC), with 20.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.54% while institutional investors hold 82.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 236.83M, and float is at 226.83M with Short Float at 4.07%. Institutions hold 75.01% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. with over 23.5 million shares valued at $248.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.41% of the ISBC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 20.68 million shares valued at $218.38 million to account for 8.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 19.62 million shares representing 7.85% and valued at over $207.16 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.17% of the shares totaling 12.92 million with a market value of $136.41 million.

Investors Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: ISBC) is 21.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.31 and a high of $12.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ISBC stock was last observed hovering at around $12.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.63% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 1.08% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.86, the stock is 5.21% and 13.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.69 million and changing 1.18% at the moment leaves the stock 41.46% off its SMA200. ISBC registered 9.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.42.

The stock witnessed a 12.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.23%, and is 1.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 3.25% over the month.

Investors Bancorp Inc. (ISBC) has around 1735 employees, a market worth around $3.14B and $980.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.71 and Fwd P/E is 9.76. Profit margin for the company is 18.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.80% and -0.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.70%).

Investors Bancorp Inc. (ISBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Investors Bancorp Inc. (ISBC) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Investors Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $188.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.70% in year-over-year returns.

Investors Bancorp Inc. (ISBC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Investors Bancorp Inc. (ISBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Garibaldi James J., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Garibaldi James J. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 10 at a price of $7.79 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56980.0 shares.

Investors Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that Burke P. Sean (EVP and CFO) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $8.40 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the ISBC stock.

Investors Bancorp Inc. (ISBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Malvern Bancorp Inc. (MLVF) that is trading -22.30% down over the past 12 months. New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) is 5.49% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.75% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.9.