Is Ebix Inc. (EBIX) a good stock to buy now?

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) is -19.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.75 and a high of $64.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EBIX stock was last observed hovering at around $50.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -20.24% off its average median price target of $62.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.33% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 37.76% higher than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.50, the stock is -39.59% and -29.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.28 million and changing -39.89% at the moment leaves the stock 7.98% off its SMA200. EBIX registered -9.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.10.

The stock witnessed a -32.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.41%, and is -40.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.20% over the week and 12.47% over the month.

Ebix Inc. (EBIX) has around 7975 employees, a market worth around $944.28M and $549.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.91 and Fwd P/E is 7.11. Profit margin for the company is 17.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 248.57% and -52.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.00%).

Ebix Inc. (EBIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ebix Inc. (EBIX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ebix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.88 with sales reaching $157.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.50% in year-over-year returns.

Ebix Inc. (EBIX) Top Institutional Holders

244 institutions hold shares in Ebix Inc. (EBIX), with 5.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.93% while institutional investors hold 101.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.53M, and float is at 25.14M with Short Float at 22.74%. Institutions hold 82.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.71 million shares valued at $140.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.97% of the EBIX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.69 million shares valued at $102.22 million to account for 8.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are St. Denis J. Villere & Company which holds 1.57 million shares representing 5.06% and valued at over $59.46 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.78% of the shares totaling 1.48 million with a market value of $56.15 million.

Ebix Inc. (EBIX) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Ebix Inc. (EBIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SENGE JAMES SCOTT SR, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that SENGE JAMES SCOTT SR sold 672 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $59.76 per share for a total of $40159.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12221.0 shares.

Ebix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 17 that Eckert Neil D (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 17 and was made at $23.92 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 91987.0 shares of the EBIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, Eckert Neil D (Director) acquired 3,595 shares at an average price of $14.76 for $53062.0. The insider now directly holds 101,987 shares of Ebix Inc. (EBIX).

Ebix Inc. (EBIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading -11.15% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -31.29% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.77.