Is LAIX Inc. (LAIX) a good stock to buy now?

LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) is 123.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.36 and a high of $11.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LAIX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $9.87 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.65% off the consensus price target high of $9.87 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 65.65% higher than the price target low of $9.87 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.39, the stock is 17.89% and 66.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -3.97% at the moment leaves the stock 46.27% off its SMA200. LAIX registered -25.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 26.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3397 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0327.

The stock witnessed a 91.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 118.71%, and is -12.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.07% over the week and 24.48% over the month.

LAIX Inc. (LAIX) has around 3214 employees, a market worth around $168.45M and $149.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -58.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 149.26% and -70.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (180.50%).

LAIX Inc. (LAIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LAIX Inc. (LAIX) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LAIX Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.32 with sales reaching $39.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.70% in year-over-year returns.

LAIX Inc. (LAIX) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in LAIX Inc. (LAIX), with institutional investors hold 36.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.47M, and float is at 29.44M with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 36.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with over 5.66 million shares valued at $8.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.04% of the LAIX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP with 3.17 million shares valued at $4.82 million to account for 10.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Credit Suisse Ag/ which holds 0.68 million shares representing 2.29% and valued at over $1.03 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.36% of the shares totaling 0.11 million with a market value of $0.16 million.