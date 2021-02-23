Is Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) a good stock to buy now?

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) is -53.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.53 and a high of $6.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OTIC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.39% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.0% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 40.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.00, the stock is -40.11% and -44.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.24 million and changing -44.34% at the moment leaves the stock -26.64% off its SMA200. OTIC registered -15.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -30.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.2353 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.4871.

The stock witnessed a -36.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.23%, and is -42.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.11% over the week and 11.11% over the month.

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) has around 56 employees, a market worth around $143.88M and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 96.08% and -57.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-53.40%).

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Otonomy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21 with sales reaching $30k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 665.60% year-over-year.

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) Top Institutional Holders

74 institutions hold shares in Otonomy Inc. (OTIC), with 118.86k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.25% while institutional investors hold 77.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.34M, and float is at 48.20M with Short Float at 3.06%. Institutions hold 77.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Federated Hermes, Inc. with over 3.93 million shares valued at $15.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.15% of the OTIC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 3.25 million shares valued at $13.16 million to account for 6.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cormorant Asset Management, LP which holds 3.24 million shares representing 6.72% and valued at over $13.13 million, while Point72 Asset Management, L.P. holds 6.60% of the shares totaling 3.18 million with a market value of $12.9 million.

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) that is trading 16.64% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 33.74% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.38.