Is RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) a good stock to buy now?

RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK) is 221.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.32 and a high of $4.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RNWK stock was last observed hovering at around $3.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.47% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.77% off the consensus price target high of $6.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 22.77% higher than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $5.02, the stock is 77.86% and 142.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 27.35 million and changing 41.41% at the moment leaves the stock 222.75% off its SMA200. RNWK registered 298.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 283.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.64.

The stock witnessed a 186.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 269.12%, and is 21.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.89% over the week and 15.46% over the month.

RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) has around 453 employees, a market worth around $178.61M and $68.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -30.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 1468.75% and 18.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-55.50%).

RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RealNetworks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $33.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -34.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.40% in year-over-year returns.

RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) Top Institutional Holders

41 institutions hold shares in RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK), with 17.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 45.58% while institutional investors hold 59.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.27M, and float is at 20.37M with Short Float at 2.01%. Institutions hold 32.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ariel Investments, LLC with over 3.53 million shares valued at $4.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.23% of the RNWK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.73 million shares valued at $2.71 million to account for 4.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.42 million shares representing 3.70% and valued at over $1.73 million, while CM Management, LLC holds 3.53% of the shares totaling 1.35 million with a market value of $2.11 million.

RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 9 times.

RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 25.31% up over the past 12 months. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is 61.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.06% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.48.