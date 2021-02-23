Is SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) a good stock to buy now?

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX: SSY) is 100.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.60 and a high of $2.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SSY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16%.

Currently trading at $2.54, the stock is 35.55% and 68.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.89 million and changing 6.72% at the moment leaves the stock 127.43% off its SMA200. SSY registered 111.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 155.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6815 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2450.

The stock witnessed a 64.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 101.59%, and is 13.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.50% over the week and 11.55% over the month.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) has around 1376 employees, a market worth around $16.33M and $43.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.94. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 323.26% and -8.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.40%).

SunLink Health Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.80% this year.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY), with 2.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.08% while institutional investors hold 45.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.90M, and float is at 4.52M with Short Float at 0.55%. Institutions hold 32.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. with over 0.53 million shares valued at $0.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.66% of the SSY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.32 million shares valued at $0.41 million to account for 4.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 57952.0 shares representing 0.84% and valued at over $73599.0, while Granite Investment Partners, LLC holds 0.73% of the shares totaling 50147.0 with a market value of $63686.0.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) that is trading 16.16% up over the past 12 months. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) is 47.75% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 38.61% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 15310.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.1.