Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Kaleyra Inc. (AMEX: KLR) is 68.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.80 and a high of $17.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KLR stock was last observed hovering at around $16.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $27.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.48% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 27.83% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $16.60, the stock is 13.45% and 41.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing -1.95% at the moment leaves the stock 114.05% off its SMA200. KLR registered 102.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 162.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.86.

The stock witnessed a 35.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 135.80%, and is 4.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.38% over the week and 10.96% over the month.

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) has around 267 employees, a market worth around $479.74M and $147.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 127.69. Distance from 52-week low is 336.84% and -6.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-65.20%).

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kaleyra Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $41.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -77.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 43.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.40% in year-over-year returns.

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in Kaleyra Inc. (KLR), with 14.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 49.40% while institutional investors hold 58.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.33M, and float is at 15.40M with Short Float at 8.86%. Institutions hold 29.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Must Asset Management, Inc. with over 2.0 million shares valued at $19.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.81% of the KLR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Nomura Holdings Inc. with 1.62 million shares valued at $16.0 million to account for 5.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royce & Associates LP which holds 1.17 million shares representing 4.00% and valued at over $11.57 million, while Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC holds 2.84% of the shares totaling 0.83 million with a market value of $8.21 million.

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 14 times.