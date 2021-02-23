Kellogg Company (K) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) is -4.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.66 and a high of $72.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The K stock was last observed hovering at around $57.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.35% off its average median price target of $63.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.03% off the consensus price target high of $76.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -13.96% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.26, the stock is 1.13% and -1.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.51 million and changing 2.33% at the moment leaves the stock -8.09% off its SMA200. K registered -9.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $58.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.66.

The stock witnessed a 2.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.86%, and is 3.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.68% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

Kellogg Company (K) has around 31000 employees, a market worth around $20.94B and $13.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.94 and Fwd P/E is 14.17. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.53% and -18.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.10%).

Kellogg Company (K) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kellogg Company (K) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kellogg Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.96 with sales reaching $3.38B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.80% in year-over-year returns.

Kellogg Company (K) Top Institutional Holders

1,091 institutions hold shares in Kellogg Company (K), with 2.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.71% while institutional investors hold 89.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 343.00M, and float is at 340.46M with Short Float at 5.08%. Institutions hold 89.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kellogg W K Foundation Trust with over 60.47 million shares valued at $3.76 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 17.59% of the K Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 28.11 million shares valued at $1.75 billion to account for 8.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Keybank National Association which holds 23.25 million shares representing 6.76% and valued at over $1.45 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.71% of the shares totaling 23.06 million with a market value of $1.43 billion.

Kellogg Company (K) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Kellogg Company (K) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST sold 83,334 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $58.28 per share for a total of $4.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60.13 million shares.

Kellogg Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST (10% Owner) sold a total of 83,333 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $57.22 per share for $4.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60.22 million shares of the K stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 20, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST (10% Owner) disposed off 83,334 shares at an average price of $57.45 for $4.79 million. The insider now directly holds 60,298,503 shares of Kellogg Company (K).

Kellogg Company (K): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) that is trading -12.17% down over the past 12 months. Post Holdings Inc. (POST) is -6.91% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.2% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.21.