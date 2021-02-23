LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) Volatility At 10.16%, Should You Add A Position?

43 institutions hold shares in LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH), with 7.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.31% while institutional investors hold 34.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.12M, and float is at 19.90M with Short Float at 1.63%. Institutions hold 24.16% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AIGH Capital Management LLC with over 1.85 million shares valued at $7.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.09% of the LPTH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.37 million shares valued at $5.36 million to account for 5.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royce & Associates LP which holds 1.27 million shares representing 4.86% and valued at over $4.98 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.70% of the shares totaling 1.23 million with a market value of $4.81 million.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) is 10.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.78 and a high of $5.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LPTH stock was last observed hovering at around $4.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $5.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.09% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 13.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.34, the stock is 7.44% and 11.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.76 million and changing 3.33% at the moment leaves the stock 43.01% off its SMA200. LPTH registered 195.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.0503 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.0629.

The stock witnessed a 4.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.17%, and is 3.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.16% over the week and 9.64% over the month.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) has around 363 employees, a market worth around $106.11M and $37.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 85.10 and Fwd P/E is 29.93. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 456.48% and -20.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LightPath Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $9.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 130.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.60% year-over-year.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Retreage Donald O’connor JR, the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that Retreage Donald O’connor JR bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $1.17 per share for a total of $584.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2000.0 shares.

LightPath Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that Retreage Donald O’connor JR (CFO) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $1.29 per share for $643.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1500.0 shares of the LPTH stock.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) that is trading 17.35% up over the past 12 months. IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) is 69.88% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 51.44% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.53.