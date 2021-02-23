New Big Money Means Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

319 institutions hold shares in Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN), with 4.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.03% while institutional investors hold 39.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 389.70M, and float is at 378.92M with Short Float at 5.33%. Institutions hold 39.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 32.02 million shares valued at $134.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.24% of the AMRN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Eversept Partners, LP with 10.65 million shares valued at $44.85 million to account for 2.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Boxer Capital, LLC which holds 7.0 million shares representing 1.80% and valued at over $29.47 million, while Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds 1.76% of the shares totaling 6.86 million with a market value of $28.87 million.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) is 52.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.36 and a high of $18.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMRN stock was last observed hovering at around $7.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.84% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -48.8% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.44, the stock is -4.99% and 17.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.66 million and changing -1.98% at the moment leaves the stock 23.90% off its SMA200. AMRN registered -58.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.55.

The stock witnessed a 17.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 71.03%, and is -4.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.60% over the week and 6.91% over the month.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) has around 965 employees, a market worth around $2.88B and $590.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 121.43% and -59.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.80%).

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amarin Corporation plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $164.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 42.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.10% in year-over-year returns.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ketchum Steven B, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Ketchum Steven B sold 217,728 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $8.06 per share for a total of $1.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

Amarin Corporation plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that Ketchum Steven B (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 421,629 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $8.01 per share for $3.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the AMRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, STACK DAVID M (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $4.86 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 25,000 shares of Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN).

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 0.80% up over the past 12 months. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 12.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.15% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 22.06 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.36.