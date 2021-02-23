Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (DNK) Volatility At 16.82%, Should You Add A Position?

5 institutions hold shares in Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (DNK), with 4.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.24% while institutional investors hold 24.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 145.38M, and float is at 21.83M with Short Float at 0.83%. Institutions hold 23.96% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 36.44 million shares valued at $106.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 23.02% of the DNK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Penserra Capital Management LLC with 0.19 million shares valued at $0.56 million to account for 0.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Infini Master Fund which holds 89258.0 shares representing 0.06% and valued at over $0.26 million, while Paloma Partners Management Co holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 23703.0 with a market value of $68975.0.

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE: DNK) is -6.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.27 and a high of $13.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DNK stock was last observed hovering at around $3.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.51% off its average median price target of $79.41 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.59% off the consensus price target high of $79.41 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 96.59% higher than the price target low of $79.41 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.71, the stock is -7.45% and -9.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -15.84% at the moment leaves the stock -49.40% off its SMA200. DNK registered -76.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9255 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.7429.

The stock witnessed a -6.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.70%, and is -11.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.82% over the week and 9.47% over the month.

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (DNK) has around 4506 employees, a market worth around $544.87M and $1.21B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -53.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 113.39% and -79.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (647.20%).

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (DNK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (DNK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -156.20% this year.