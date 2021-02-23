Positives for Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) as stock gains in recent trading

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) is 12.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.42 and a high of $47.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CPRI stock was last observed hovering at around $45.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.3% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.46% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -17.97% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.19, the stock is 6.56% and 9.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.16 million and changing 2.83% at the moment leaves the stock 84.08% off its SMA200. CPRI registered 70.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 209.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.33.

The stock witnessed a 8.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.19%, and is 2.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.57% over the week and 4.73% over the month.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) has around 10834 employees, a market worth around $6.87B and $4.06B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.97. Profit margin for the company is -10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 770.66% and -0.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.60%).

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Capri Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $1.02B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -141.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -30.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.80% in year-over-year returns.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) Top Institutional Holders

422 institutions hold shares in Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI), with 4.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.87% while institutional investors hold 91.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 150.66M, and float is at 148.17M with Short Float at 3.83%. Institutions hold 88.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 22.6 million shares valued at $949.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.96% of the CPRI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.46 million shares valued at $817.39 million to account for 12.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 15.08 million shares representing 9.98% and valued at over $633.26 million, while ARGA Investment Management, LP holds 3.37% of the shares totaling 5.08 million with a market value of $213.52 million.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Purefoy Daniel, the company’s SVP, Global Ops. SEC filings show that Purefoy Daniel sold 614 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $28.06 per share for a total of $17229.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Capri Holdings Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 11 that Purefoy Daniel (SVP, Global Ops) sold a total of 2,292 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 11 and was made at $20.45 per share for $46876.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 614.0 shares of the CPRI stock.