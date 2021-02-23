RGLS Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) Now

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS) is 25.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.42 and a high of $1.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RGLS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $1.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -240.0% lower than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.70, the stock is 8.11% and 24.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.09 million and changing -8.11% at the moment leaves the stock 104.55% off its SMA200. RGLS registered 107.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 172.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4421 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8587.

The stock witnessed a 38.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 193.10%, and is 6.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.64% over the week and 13.19% over the month.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $64.79M and $5.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 302.65% and -13.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.10%).

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $2.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -26.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11,066.70% in year-over-year returns.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) Top Institutional Holders

31 institutions hold shares in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS), with 2.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.43% while institutional investors hold 33.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.14M, and float is at 36.65M with Short Float at 6.50%. Institutions hold 31.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BVF Inc. with over 3.22 million shares valued at $1.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.81% of the RGLS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is NEA Management Company, LLC with 2.05 million shares valued at $1.05 million to account for 3.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sarissa Capital Management, LP which holds 1.85 million shares representing 2.77% and valued at over $0.95 million, while Victory Capital Management Inc. holds 0.75% of the shares totaling 0.5 million with a market value of $0.67 million.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Aker Christopher Ray, the company’s Sr. VP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Aker Christopher Ray sold 828 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $1.72 per share for a total of $1424.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42614.0 shares.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Hagan Joseph P (President and CEO) sold a total of 4,144 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $1.72 per share for $7128.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.49 million shares of the RGLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, Sonsini Peter W. (10% Owner) acquired 4,398,602 shares at an average price of $0.62 for $2.74 million. The insider now directly holds 6,451,056 shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS).