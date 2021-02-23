Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (SVAC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

3 institutions hold shares in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (SVAC), with institutional investors hold 6.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 91.36M, and float is at 80.85M with Short Float at 0.15%. Institutions hold 6.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 2.85 million shares valued at $29.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.05% of the SVAC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with 2.2 million shares valued at $22.77 million to account for 5.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Empyrean Capital Partners, LP which holds 2.15 million shares representing 5.32% and valued at over $22.27 million, while Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. holds 2.70% of the shares totaling 1.09 million with a market value of $11.33 million.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SVAC) is 2.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.65 and a high of $11.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SVAC stock was last observed hovering at around $11.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.57%.

Currently trading at $10.58, the stock is -2.86% and -0.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.38 million and changing -5.11% at the moment leaves the stock 1.62% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.39.

The stock witnessed a -3.73% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.74%, and is -2.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.40% over the week and 4.04% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 9.64% and -8.48% from its 52-week high.

