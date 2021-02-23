Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) is -2.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.05 and a high of $25.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TDS stock was last observed hovering at around $19.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.5% off its average median price target of $29.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.17% off the consensus price target high of $38.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 18.05% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.03, the stock is -10.12% and -7.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.23 million and changing -7.68% at the moment leaves the stock -8.67% off its SMA200. TDS registered -18.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.74.

The stock witnessed a -11.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.30%, and is -11.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.63% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) has around 9200 employees, a market worth around $2.01B and $5.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.33 and Fwd P/E is 15.00. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.33% and -29.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.43 with sales reaching $1.28B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.60% in year-over-year returns.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Top Institutional Holders

361 institutions hold shares in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS), with 7.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.63% while institutional investors hold 97.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 114.00M, and float is at 93.11M with Short Float at 2.49%. Institutions hold 90.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 13.07 million shares valued at $242.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.21% of the TDS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 10.1 million shares valued at $186.26 million to account for 9.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 9.64 million shares representing 9.01% and valued at over $177.81 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 7.29% of the shares totaling 7.81 million with a market value of $143.99 million.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sugarman Gary L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sugarman Gary L bought 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $17.93 per share for a total of $5379.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37537.0 shares.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 27 that Davis Clarence A (Director) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 27 and was made at $23.72 per share for $71160.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12305.0 shares of the TDS stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) that is trading -9.38% down over the past 12 months. AT&T Inc. (T) is -23.94% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 26.29% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.25.