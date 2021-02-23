These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Appian Corporation (APPN)

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) is 16.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.07 and a high of $260.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APPN stock was last observed hovering at around $203.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -15.36% off its average median price target of $137.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.79% off the consensus price target high of $235.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -127.11% lower than the price target low of $83.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $188.50, the stock is -11.99% and 5.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing -7.53% at the moment leaves the stock 97.48% off its SMA200. APPN registered 287.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 251.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $192.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $116.23.

The stock witnessed a 2.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 69.93%, and is -15.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.00% over the week and 11.39% over the month.

Appian Corporation (APPN) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $14.03B and $287.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 548.43% and -27.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.10%).

Appian Corporation (APPN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Appian Corporation (APPN) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Appian Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $82.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.40% in year-over-year returns.

Appian Corporation (APPN) Top Institutional Holders

288 institutions hold shares in Appian Corporation (APPN), with 805.93k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.14% while institutional investors hold 83.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.37M, and float is at 37.43M with Short Float at 14.90%. Institutions hold 82.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 6.14 million shares valued at $995.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.75% of the APPN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP with 6.13 million shares valued at $993.79 million to account for 15.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.47 million shares representing 8.91% and valued at over $562.87 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.91% of the shares totaling 2.7 million with a market value of $436.85 million.

Appian Corporation (APPN) Insider Activity

A total of 186 insider transactions have happened at Appian Corporation (APPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 169 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Abdiel Capital Management, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Abdiel Capital Management, LLC sold 95,472 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 28 at a price of $219.85 per share for a total of $20.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.34 million shares.

Appian Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 28 that Abdiel Capital Management, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 54,528 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 28 and was made at $239.07 per share for $13.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.28 million shares of the APPN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27, Abdiel Capital Management, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 211,274 shares at an average price of $252.59 for $53.37 million. The insider now directly holds 5,431,078 shares of Appian Corporation (APPN).

Appian Corporation (APPN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is -1.70% lower over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 58.17% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -43.19% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.62.