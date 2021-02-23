These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for iFresh Inc. (IFMK)

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) is 173.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.34 and a high of $4.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IFMK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $2.14, the stock is 38.11% and 90.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing 9.74% at the moment leaves the stock 117.39% off its SMA200. IFMK registered 397.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 105.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2907 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9393.

The stock witnessed a 94.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 187.25%, and is -13.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.80% over the week and 26.55% over the month.

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) has around 276 employees, a market worth around $61.67M and $89.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 520.29% and -49.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-62.50%).

iFresh Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.80% this year.

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in iFresh Inc. (IFMK), with 19.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 65.83% while institutional investors hold 2.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.52M, and float is at 3.78M with Short Float at 13.55%. Institutions hold 0.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.12 million shares valued at $90895.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.38% of the IFMK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Citadel Advisors LLC with 93773.0 shares valued at $73424.0 to account for 0.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 38553.0 shares representing 0.13% and valued at over $30186.0, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.07% of the shares totaling 21222.0 with a market value of $16616.0.

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at iFresh Inc. (IFMK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.