Things appear to be looking up for ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. (ADTX)

ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) is 68.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.62 and a high of $9.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADTX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.93% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 74.93% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.51, the stock is -7.09% and 22.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -10.13% at the moment leaves the stock 22.38% off its SMA200. ADTX registered a loss of -15.34% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.2459 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6339.

The stock witnessed a -7.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 81.61%, and is -22.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.40% over the week and 14.05% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 1.21. Distance from 52-week low is 116.36% and -63.41% from its 52-week high.

ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. (ADTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. (ADTX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.40% this year.

ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. (ADTX) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. (ADTX), with 3.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.02% while institutional investors hold 9.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.00M, and float is at 9.62M with Short Float at 10.36%. Institutions hold 7.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.22 million shares valued at $0.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.61% of the ADTX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wedbush Securities Inc with 61832.0 shares valued at $0.12 million to account for 0.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Jr University which holds 15228.0 shares representing 0.11% and valued at over $31674.0, while Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds 0.11% of the shares totaling 14774.0 with a market value of $28809.0.

ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. (ADTX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. (ADTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.